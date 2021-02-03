Sono state annunciate le nomination per la cerimonia della 78esima edizione Golden Globe 2021. Le nomination sono state annunciate da Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. Tra i candidati c'è anche La vita davanti a séil film Netflix di Edoardo Ponti con Sophia Loren grande protagonista. Non c'è il suo nome tra le migliori attrici che sono Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby. C'è un altro film italiano candidato come miglior film straniero: è Two of us (Due), pellicola d'esordio di Filippo Meneghetti.

Tra le miglior attrici di supporto: Glenn Close, Jodie Foster, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Zengel e Olivia Colman. Tra i film candidati ci sono Mank e Nomadland; tra le serie tv The Crown, The Mandalorian e The Undoing. La protagonista Nicole Kidman, è in lizza come miglior attrice proprio per la serie che in Italia è disponibile su Sky e Now Tv. C'è anche Laura Pausini con la canzone "Io sì (Seen)" proprio per La vita davanti a sé. La 78esima edizione dei Golden Globe si terrà il 28 febbraio, condotta da Tina Fey e Amy Poehler che, per la prima volta nella storia dei Golden Globe, condurranno dalle due coste opposte degli States: Amy Poehler al Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles, Tina Fey alla Rainbow Room di New York. Queste le nomination ufficiali per i Golden Globe 2021 che, ricordiamo, sono i premi che vengono assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organizzazione formata da giornalisti professionisti che rappresentano l'industria del cinema al di fuori degli Stati Uniti.

Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2021

Miglior film drammatico

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father

Miglior film musical/commedia

Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom

Miglior film straniero

Another Round
Minari
Two of Us
La vita davanti a sé
La Llorona

Miglior regista

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
iRegina King, One Night in Miami…
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Miglior sceneggiatura

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Miglior attrice drammatica

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Miglior attore drammatico

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Miglior attrice musical/commedia

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Miglior attore musical/commedia

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father

Miglior attore non protagonista

Jared Leto, The Little Things
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior film d'animazione

Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
The Croods: A New Age

Miglior film originale

Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World

Miglior canzone originale

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami…
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
""lo Si (Seen)," La vita davanti a sé
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Miglior serie tv musical/commedia

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Miglior serie tv drammatica

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica

Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Miglior attrice in una serie tv commedia/musical

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Miglior attore in una serie tv commedia/musical

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Miglior miniserie

The Undoing
The Queen's Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie

John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

 
Gennaro Marco Duello
