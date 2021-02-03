Sono state annunciate le nomination per la cerimonia della 78esima edizione Golden Globe 2021. Le nomination sono state annunciate da Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. Tra i candidati c'è anche La vita davanti a sé, il film Netflix di Edoardo Ponti con Sophia Loren grande protagonista. Non c'è il suo nome tra le migliori attrici che sono Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby. C'è un altro film italiano candidato come miglior film straniero: è Two of us (Due), pellicola d'esordio di Filippo Meneghetti.
Tra le miglior attrici di supporto: Glenn Close, Jodie Foster, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Zengel e Olivia Colman. Tra i film candidati ci sono Mank e Nomadland; tra le serie tv The Crown, The Mandalorian e The Undoing. La protagonista Nicole Kidman, è in lizza come miglior attrice proprio per la serie che in Italia è disponibile su Sky e Now Tv. C'è anche Laura Pausini con la canzone "Io sì (Seen)" proprio per La vita davanti a sé. La 78esima edizione dei Golden Globe si terrà il 28 febbraio, condotta da Tina Fey e Amy Poehler che, per la prima volta nella storia dei Golden Globe, condurranno dalle due coste opposte degli States: Amy Poehler al Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles, Tina Fey alla Rainbow Room di New York. Queste le nomination ufficiali per i Golden Globe 2021 che, ricordiamo, sono i premi che vengono assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organizzazione formata da giornalisti professionisti che rappresentano l'industria del cinema al di fuori degli Stati Uniti.
Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2021
Miglior film drammatico
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
Miglior film musical/commedia
Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Miglior film straniero
Another Round
Minari
Two of Us
La vita davanti a sé
La Llorona
Miglior regista
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
iRegina King, One Night in Miami…
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Miglior sceneggiatura
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Miglior attrice drammatica
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Miglior attore drammatico
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Miglior attrice musical/commedia
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Miglior attore musical/commedia
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Miglior attore non protagonista
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior film d'animazione
Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
The Croods: A New Age
Miglior film originale
Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Miglior canzone originale
"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami…
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
""lo Si (Seen)," La vita davanti a sé
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Miglior serie tv musical/commedia
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Miglior serie tv drammatica
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Miglior attrice in una serie tv commedia/musical
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Miglior attore in una serie tv commedia/musical
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Miglior miniserie
The Undoing
The Queen's Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Miglior attore in una miniserie
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie
John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood